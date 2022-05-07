HIGH POINT — A High Point University graduating class that had to cope with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic starting halfway through their four years of study, in addition to the rigors of academics, celebrated their achievement before an overflow audience at commencement Saturday morning.
Family, friends and faculty gathered on the Roberts Hall Lawn to mark the rite of passage for the 2022 HPU graduating class. Around 1,400 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees were bestowed during commencement ceremonies, the largest graduating class in the university’s history.
HPU President Nido Qubein told the crowd that the university set out 11,000 chairs for the event.
“Fourteen-thousand of you showed up,” Qubein told the audience on a brisk, overcast morning.
Qubein thanked the parents of the class of 2022 for their devotion to their children’s pursuit of a degree from HPU.
“Parents, are you happy this morning?” he said from a large temporary stage set up in front of Roberts Hall. “Today is a very special day for the graduates and their families.”
The guests who sat in fold-out chairs or stood during commencement filled an area back to the giant statue of Atlas holding the globe.
Before the ceremony began, the graduates clad in black caps and gowns chatted and took photos with friends and relatives.
The 2022 graduates began walking to their seats at 9 a.m. to the strains of bagpipe music. Some parents stood on metal benches to get pictures or take cellphone videos of their sons and daughters as they walked by in the procession.
Commencement speaker Daniel Lubetzky, a businessman, philanthropist and social entrepreneur, said the HPU graduating class can change the course of society one personal relationship at a time.
Lubetzky, the founder of the business Kind Snacks, told the graduates that the “ship of humanity” is steering in the wrong direction, and it’s up to young people to guide society toward a more civil and kinder path.
Lubetzky, whose father was near death at 15 years old in a concentration camp during the Holocaust when he was rescued by American soldiers, encouraged the graduates to show curiosity, courage and compassion.
Making connections in everyday relationships can have a powerful effect on the direction of society, he said.
Class of 2022 President Dalton Lucas of Kernersville said that he and his fellow graduates should thank those who made it possible for them to walk across the stage.
One young woman earning a graduate degree from HPU, Rima Boulos of Advance, southwest of Winston-Salem, suffered a series of serious medical crises when she was a child, yet became the youngest person to receive a master’s degree from the university in the past 23 years. For her to walk across the stage to receive her diploma at the age of 20 seemed unfathomable more than a decade ago when she contracted leukemia and meningitis, lost her hearing and suffered a stroke.
“For the first couple of years after I got sick I lived in the hospital more than I lived at home,” said Boulos, whose parents, Kamil and Joelle Boulos, came to America as teenagers from Lebanon.
At one point a team of six doctors told her parents that their daughter probably had 24 hours to live.
“That was the climax of everything we went through as a family,” said Boulos, who has regained her hearing through cochlear implants.
Boulos earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro before enrolling at HPU. Boulos received a master’s of business administration degree at HPU.
“I always thought in my mind that I was given a second chance,” she said.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
