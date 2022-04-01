HIGH POINT — If you ask JT Jester, there really are no bad days — just hard ones.
In fact, the 2018 High Point University graduate — who is now a motivational speaker — believes that mantra so firmly that he wrote a book about it. “No Bad Days: How To Find Joy In Any Circumstance” was published last month by Forefront Books.
“The book talks about how we all have adversity in our life,” Jester says during a telephone interview from his home in Detroit. “We all have those times in life that we get knocked down, and my book talks about how we can overcome them.”
Jester, 26, knows a thing or two about overcoming adversity. Born with VACTERL syndrome — a rare combination of several birth defects — he had spent some 250 days in the hospital by the time he was 3 years old, and he underwent 16 major surgeries by the time he was 16. The syndrome led to a difficult childhood marked by one physical challenge after another.
On top of that, he had severe dyslexia and short-term memory loss, which made learning nearly impossible. In fifth grade, after the headmaster of his school informed him he would not be able to attend the school the next semester, Jester remembers lying on his kitchen floor crying, “Mom, all I want to do is read and write like all the other kids.”
Today, though, Jester says he’s blessed.
“I’m super-blessed to have had amazing doctors in my life,” he says. “I have a full, active lifestyle, and I can do pretty much whatever I want to do.”
With the right kind of help, he was also able to overcome his learning disability and do what the so-called “experts” said he would never be able to do — he graduated from high school and college, earning a business administration degree from HPU.
Now, as a successful motivational speaker and author, Jester’s goal is to share his inspiring story with others so he can help them reach their full potential, too.
In “No Bad Days,” for example, Jester writes about the importance of surrounding yourself with the right kind of people who can help you through those difficult days.
“The book expresses how important it is to find your tribe of people — people you trust — to help you through those challenging times,” he says. “That’s super-important, because people can either bring us down or pick us up, and having the right people on your team is only going to push you to achieve better and better.”
For more information about Jester, visit his website at JTJester.com.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.