GUILFORD COUNTY — A High Point University graduate has been promoted to director of the Guilford County Emergency Management Division.
Steven Grose has served as the interim director since October. He has more than 14 years of public safety experience and has been employed by Guilford County Emergency Management since 2016.
With Guilford County, Grose was promoted to senior emergency management coordinator in 2020 and has overseen much of the logistics and planning for COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites, Guilford County Emergency Services said in a press release.
Grose began working in public safety in 2008 as a 911 telecommunicator in High Point, ultimately rising to the role of shift supervisor.
Grose received his undergraduate degree from HPU and a master’s degree in emergency management from Jacksonville State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.