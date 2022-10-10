HIGH POINT — High Point University recently began its first national television advertising campaign.
The 30-second ad on cable channels CNBC and Fox Business showcases some of the campus’s most eye-popping features, such as the giant DNA helix in the foyer of the Congdon School of Health Sciences.
Some of the most well known participants in the university’s Access to Innovators program, including Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, also appear.
Throughout the commercial, a website URL and a QR code that viewers could scan with a smartphone appear in corners of the screen to direct viewers to find more information online.
The commercial will continue running “for the foreseeable future,” said Allison Leasure, HPU’s media relations manager.
“HPU has quickly become a nationally recognized institution. Because we enroll students from all 50 states, this is the right time to share HPU’s message on national broadcast channels as a way to promote the city of High Point and the university that calls it home,” she said.
She would not say how much HPU is spending on the ad campaign.
CNBC and Fox Business were chosen because they reach a wide variety of parents of high school-age students and their programming focuses on innovation, business and entrepreneurialism, she said.
“We are receiving great feedback on the commercial from many of our current families who love HPU and new families who are interested in visiting HPU and the city soon,” she said.
