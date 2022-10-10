Screen grab

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is among the business celebrities who appear in High Point University’s new TV commercial.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — High Point University recently began its first national television advertising campaign.

The 30-second ad on cable channels CNBC and Fox Business showcases some of the campus’s most eye-popping features, such as the giant DNA helix in the foyer of the Congdon School of Health Sciences.

