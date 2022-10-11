HIGH POINT — Three weeks after receiving the largest competitive grant ever awarded to High Point University, the university’s Stout School of Education has been awarded an even larger one.
HPU was one of only six universities in the nation and the only one in North Carolina to be awarded a Supporting Effective Educator Development grant by the U.S. Office of Elementary and Secondary Education. The nearly $10.4 million grant follows the $9.8 million grant awarded to HPU by the U.S. Department of Education last month to fund graduate programs for teachers and principals.
HPU will use its SEED grant to fund an Executive Education Program for senior-level leaders in 18 partner school districts, said Amy Holcombe, dean of the Stout School of Education.
“The SEED grant, in partnership with the Piedmont Triad Education Consortium and the Center for Creative Leadership, will allow senior-level educators to complete up to three graduate certificate programs at no cost,” Holcombe said. “Additionally, all participants will receive one year of executive coaching from a trained expert in their field and will have the opportunity to attend two state leadership conferences.”
The 18 partner school districts “represent a combination of high-poverty urban, city, suburban, and rural locales with all having multiple high-need schools on NC’s persistently low-performing schools list,” according to HPU’s grant application.
The 18 are Alamance-Burlington, Asheboro City, Caswell County, Chapel Hill/Carrboro City, Chatham County, Davidson County, Davie County, Guilford County, Lexington City, Montgomery County, Mount Airy City, Randolph County, Rockingham County, Stokes County, Surry County, Thomasville City and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County.
The program will help train school leaders to better recruit and retain teachers, and it also will train at least one executive coach per year for each of the school districts, the application says.
The graduate-level programming participants will receive also can be used toward earning a master’s or doctoral degree in educational leadership and a principal or superintendent license, the application says.
