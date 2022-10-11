HPU Second Education Grant

Taylor Keys, left, works with a student from Montlieu Academy of Technology in High Point University’s Stout School of Education during one of many events in which HPU education majors partner with local elementary schools.

 HIGH POINT UNIVERSITY

HIGH POINT — Three weeks after receiving the largest competitive grant ever awarded to High Point University, the university’s Stout School of Education has been awarded an even larger one.

HPU was one of only six universities in the nation and the only one in North Carolina to be awarded a Supporting Effective Educator Development grant by the U.S. Office of Elementary and Secondary Education. The nearly $10.4 million grant follows the $9.8 million grant awarded to HPU by the U.S. Department of Education last month to fund graduate programs for teachers and principals.

Trending Videos