HIGH POINT — A fraternity at High Point University is under interim suspension, but university officials aren’t releasing details about what led to the action.
“We take the safety of our students very seriously and are committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment,” the university said in a statement Thursday. “All reports of safety concerns are investigated as a standard practice. A fraternity is under interim suspension. No further details are available during ongoing investigations.”
