HIGH POINT — The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic created the worst two-year slide in college enrollment in modern U.S. history, worsening a decline stretching back a dozen years, according to spring 2022 semester data.
And yet, as though defying gravity, enrollment at High Point University has continued to climb.
After rising sharply for 40 years, from 7.4 million students in 1970, total enrollment at U.S. colleges of every kind peaked in 2010 at just over 21 million. It has dropped every year since, but the pandemic led to a dramatic drop.
Total enrollment fell to 16.2 million this past spring, a one-year decline of 4.1%, according to a report from the National Student Clearinghouse’s Research Center. But that came on top of a 3.5% drop the previous year, for a total two-year decline of 7.4%, or nearly 1.3 million students.
U.S. Education Department data going back to 1970 shows the previous worst two-year decline was 3.3% from 2011 to 2013, the research center said.
There is no easy explanation for what is driving the long-term decline, said Hirono Okahana, the vice president of research and insights for the American Council on Education.
“We still have more people graduating from high school than before,” he said.
The annual number of high school graduates is projected to continue increasing until 2025, after which the number will level off and slowly drop.
Studies also have not found a decline in how people perceive the value of a college degree, Okahana said.
“The public still seems to hold the value of a college education to be good,” he said.
One factor may be that because wages had been falling behind inflation for many years, a growing number of people have had to work longer hours or more than one job to support their families or meet other financial obligations, leaving no time for college, he said.
This is supported to some extent by the fact that community colleges have seen the most dramatic drop in enrollment in recent years, he said.
Community college enrollment fell 7.8% just from spring 2021 to spring 2022, the clearinghouse research center report said.
But there is probably no factor that applies to every institution, Okahana said.
And not all institutions have seen declines. For instance, the New York Times reported in May that “elite colleges and universities have continued to attract an overflow of applicants.”
Okahana said two factors that could help explain that are that those colleges perceived as elite may tend to attract students from higher economic demographics, or they may be able to offer better financial aid.
At High Point University, officials assert that the continued enrollment growth — including more than 5% during the pandemic — reflects the university’s ongoing investments to increase the diversity and quality of educational instruction. The number of academic schools has gone from three in 2005 to 11 now, with plans to add schools of law, nursing, dental health and optometry over the next few years.
President Nido Qubein’s mantra is “Choose to be extraordinary,” and he has often spoken publicly of the need to be sure students’ educational experience is extraordinary. That’s reflected not just in the buildings, classrooms and other facilities, but in the many programs that bring in prominent entrepreneurs, business leaders and others, and that aim to build students’ ”life skills” for starting their careers.
Those efforts have resulted in high rankings in reports based on surveys of national higher education leaders, said Allison Lightner, HPU’s media relations manager.
HPU has been ranked by U.S. News & World Report as No. 1 Best Regional College in the South for 10 consecutive years and No. 1 Most Innovative for seven consecutive years. HPU has also been listed for several years in The Princeton Review’s annual “Best Colleges” rankings.
Qubein noted that a key to boosting HPU’s academic reputation has been not just adding programs but attracting “stellar faculty and dedicated staff.”
Qubein said the enrollment growth — more than 250% since 2005, to a total of 5,850, and fall 2022 enrollment projected to reach about 6,000 — flows from all of these combined.
“HPU continues to render value for students and their families,” he said, “which is why families across the United States and abroad are choosing High Point University as their first-choice college.”
