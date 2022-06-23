HIGH POINT – High Point University’s energy conservation program has helped the university significantly cut energy use, saving more than $5 million in less than five years.
Cenergistic, a national firm that helps clients plan and implement a comprehensive energy program focusing on the best practices for operating healthier, more efficient buildings, has recognized HPU with an award to honor the achievement.
Cenergistic had partnered with HPU to plan for ways to save energy from optimizing systems and schedules, including heating, ventilation and air-conditioning equipment; food service equipment; athletic facilities; irrigation; natatoriums; auditoriums; classrooms; offices; and wherever energy is consumed.
The effort has decreased HPU’s carbon dioxide emissions by more than 27,000 metric tons, the equivalent of the greenhouse gasses emitted for an entire year by more than 3,200 average homes or driving an average vehicle more than 68 million miles, the university said in a press release.
