HIGH POINT — High Point University’s Stout School of Education earned full seven-year accreditation that for the first time includes its recently added graduate degree programs.
HPU’s undergraduate education degree and licensure programs have previously maintained accreditation from the Association for Advancing Quality in Educator Preparation, but this is the first time the school applied for accreditation of its master’s and doctoral programs in educator leadership, Dean Amy A. Holcombe said.
