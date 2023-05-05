HIGH POINT – A High Point University pharmaceutical researcher has won a $2.2 million federal grant for her work trying to find better treatments for drug addiction and relapse.
The National Institutes of Health has awarded a $2,235,000 grant to Comfort Boateng, an assistant professor of basic pharmaceutical sciences, through its Avenir Award Program, which supports innovative research in chemistry and pharmacology related to substance abuse disorders and addiction, HPU said in a press release.
Boateng will work over five years to find medications and molecular tools affecting the dopamine D4 receptor and its variants, which could identify potential targets for medication development for ADHD and substance use disorders.
“This award will allow my research group to have greater involvement in understanding how the chemical details of the brain contribute to the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders – one of the most challenging areas of modern medicine,” Boateng said.
Boateng is the recipient of several NIH awards and fellowships, including a previous $428,000 grant.
