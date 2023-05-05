HIGH POINT – A High Point University pharmaceutical researcher has won a $2.2 million federal grant for her work trying to find better treatments for drug addiction and relapse.

The National Institutes of Health has awarded a $2,235,000 grant to Comfort Boateng, an assistant professor of basic pharmaceutical sciences, through its Avenir Award Program, which supports innovative research in chemistry and pharmacology related to substance abuse disorders and addiction, HPU said in a press release.

Trending Videos