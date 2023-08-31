HIGH POINT — High Point University’s fledgling network of dental practices tied to the new school of dental medicine already consists of six offices spread across central North Carolina as far away as Durham, with four soon to be added.
HPU officials have said since early 2022 that one of the hallmarks of HPU’s approach to dental education would be HPU Health LLC, a network of dental practices owned and operated by the university.
The network actually saw its first patient in June, and currently HPU Health has six practices — in High Point, Greensboro, Asheboro, Randleman, Chapel Hill and Durham — and four more are on the way soon, said Dr. Kevin Cain, the Workman School of Dental Medicine’s senior associate dean for administration and finance.
The HPU Health website shows locations for two of the four: one in Greensboro and one in Burlington.
“Our goal has been to have practices within roughly one hour of HPU,” Cain said. “The opportunities … (in Chapel Hill and Durham) were too good to pass on and are just on the edge of our desired HPU Health footprint.”
The university also announced Wednesday that the Workman School of Dental Medicine, which will be the state’s only private dental school when its first students enroll in the fall semester of 2024, has achieved its initial accreditation from the Commission on Dental Accreditation.
Dr. Scott De Rossi, the inaugural dean of the dental program, said in an interview last year that he wanted to establish a new model for oral health care schools to approach the teaching and training of dentists. That included establishing a network of dental practices to allow dental students to earn frontline experience working with patients of all kinds.
While dental schools normally run clinics on campus where students work, HPU instead will partner with dentists who are nearing retirement, allowing veteran dentists to take on an instructional role and provide dental students with real-world learning opportunities, De Rossi said.
In a press release, HPU President Nido Qubein said the approach fits the university’s aim “to prepare health care professionals for the world as it is going to be.”
“Our faculty, innovative labs and classroom facilities already are preparing nurses, physician assistants, physical therapists, athletic trainers and pharmacists as part of our legacy of health care education. The dental school and our future optometry school will continue that legacy,” he said.
The dental school also has the world’s largest installation of haptic simulators, high-tech machines that integrate virtual reality images with tactile sensations such as vibration and force feedback. Haptic systems are used by only about 20 universities in the world, officials previously have said.
