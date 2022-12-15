HPTNWS-12-16-22 DRIVE.jpg

The Christmas tree outside Roberts Hall is among the sights on campus for the High Point University Christmas Drive that takes place Dec. 19 through Jan. 1.

HIGH POINT — The annual High Point University Christmas Drive kicks off Monday, offering people a free chance to see light displays and other holiday decorations on campus.

The decorations include a new addition, the state’s tallest Christmas tree — at 70 feet — on the Roberts Hall lawn, HPU President Nido Qubein said.

