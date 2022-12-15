HIGH POINT — The annual High Point University Christmas Drive kicks off Monday, offering people a free chance to see light displays and other holiday decorations on campus.
The decorations include a new addition, the state’s tallest Christmas tree — at 70 feet — on the Roberts Hall lawn, HPU President Nido Qubein said.
“Every year, we look forward to welcoming thousands of families and friends to our campus for the Christmas Drive,” he said. “This is one of many ways we celebrate the Christmas season and bring people together for joy and fellowship.”
The drive-thru display is open 5-8 p.m. daily through Jan. 1. Guests will enter campus at the University Parkway entrance and exit at Panther Drive onto Lexington Avenue by the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.
Guests will take in the sights of more than 100,000 Christmas lights, a life-size nativity scene with animals and shepherds, 235 nutcrackers, ornaments that are up to 10 feet tall and other holiday decorations.
As guests exit campus, they will see giant wreaths and garland decorating the arena, as well as a 64-foot Christmas tree.
