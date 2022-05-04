HIGH POINT — More than 10,000 people will attend High Point University’s commencement for the 2022 graduating class on Saturday.
The university will confer approximately 1,285 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees. The ceremony will take place on the Roberts Hall Lawn.
Daniel Lubetzky, the founder of the business Kind Snacks, will deliver this year’s commencement address.
Lubetzky, the son of a Holocaust survivor, has devoted his entreprenurial and philanthropic efforts to bridging cultures in the Middle East and other parts of the world where there are political divides. He has served as a recurring guest on the ABC television series “Shark Tank.”
HPU’s graduation has a major tourism impact on the greater High Point area, said Melody Burnett, president of the tourism agency Visit High Point.
“The estimated economic impact is $3.5 million for High Point and neighboring communities as it takes many businesses from outside of our city limits to accommodate these guests,” Burnett told The High Point Enterprise.
As of Wednesday there were 13 area hotels sold out and 10 more with only a handful of rooms remaining, Burnett said. Area restaurants also are expecting overflow crowds because of the influx of customers arriving for commencement, she said.
The commencement ceremony is open to graduates, their families and guests of the university.
The graduation ceremony will be streamed live at the website www.highpoint.edu/live-stream/.
