HIGH POINT — Cheers reverberated across the campus of High Point University Saturday morning as members of a record size graduating class received their diplomas before a sprawling audience that included former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had a grandson in the class of 2023.
HPU President Nido Qubein welcomed an estimated 14,000 people who poured into the area around Roberts Hall where a mammoth stage had been fashioned for graduation. More than students 1,350 graduated.
One of the graduates was Ryan A. Kenneally, Pelosi’s grandon. The longtime Democratic representative from California, who wasn’t doing interviews with the press during commencement, sat near the stage with members of her family. She chatted with guests sitting near her before Kenneally walked across the stage to receive his international business degree.
The guest speaker was philanthropist, entrepreneur and former U.S. ambassador to Finland Bonnie McElveen-Hunter of Greensboro, who told the graduates that they earned degrees from a university on the rise.
“High Point University is on the global map for transforming education,” said McElveen-Hunter, who served as ambassador in the administration of former Republican President George W. Bush.
McElveen-Hunter related her own experience building her marketing and public relations business, Pace Communications, as an example of determination and the power of free enterprise. This year is the 50th anniversary for Pace Communications, which McElveen-Hunter launched with herself and a employee filling a half-time position serving Piedmont Airlines. Today Pace Communications works with a variety of Fortune 500 clients.
McElveen-Hunter said that 15% of Pace Communications’ earnings goes into community causes as she gives back for the good fortune she has received as an entrepreneur.
“All of us are called to do things with great love,” she said. “Put caring into action.”
Prior to the commencement ceremony, the graduates clad in black caps and gowns milled in front of Roberts Hall, talking with parents and friends and taking pictures. Relatives and friends lined the processional route as members of the class of 2023 walked to their seats and loved ones called out names.
Earlier in the week a chance of rain estimated as high as 70% for Saturday morning threatened to move commencement inside to the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena, which would have limited the in-person audience. But the chance of rain faded, leaving a picturesque day for the occasion.
The impact of commencement reaches beyond the confines of the campus. The estimated economic impact is $3.72 million for High Point and neighboring communities, according to Melody Burnett, president of the tourism agency Visit High Point.
“HPU commencement weekend is huge for the hospitality industry as hotels, restaurants and retail will benefit from over 14,000 attendees that will visit High Point University,” Burnett said in an interview prior to graduation. “It takes many businesses from outside of our city limits to accommodate these guests.”
