HIGH POINT — Cheers reverberated across the campus of High Point University Saturday morning as members of a record size graduating class received their diplomas before a sprawling audience that included former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had a grandson in the class of 2023.

HPU President Nido Qubein welcomed an estimated 14,000 people who poured into the area around Roberts Hall where a mammoth stage had been fashioned for graduation. More than students 1,350 graduated.

