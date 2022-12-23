HPTNWS-12-24-22 HPU.jpg

The Christmas Eve worship service filmed at High Point University will air on Christmas Day at 2 p.m. on WXII-TV.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — A 2021 Christmas Eve worship service filmed on High Point University’s campus will air during the Christmas holiday on NBC affiliates across the country in partnership with the Interfaith Broadcasting Commission.

WXII, the Triad’s NBC affiliate, will air “A Serenade for Shepherds” on Christmas Day at 2 p.m.

