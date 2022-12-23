HIGH POINT — A 2021 Christmas Eve worship service filmed on High Point University’s campus will air during the Christmas holiday on NBC affiliates across the country in partnership with the Interfaith Broadcasting Commission.
WXII, the Triad’s NBC affiliate, will air “A Serenade for Shepherds” on Christmas Day at 2 p.m.
The program, which was filmed in the fall of 2021 and also aired nationally last Christmas, features community members who filled the audience. It also features several HPU groups that performed holiday music, including the University Singers, the Women’s Chorus, the Men’s Glee Club, the Chapel Choir and the Chamber Singers. Local clergy and HPU community members share Scripture readings and prayers.
“The greatest season of the year is the Christmas season,” HPU President Nido Qubein said. “It’s the time of year that families come together to fellowship and worship, to give God the glory, and appreciate the grace and gratitude we have in our own lives.”
The Rev. Michael Brown, a member of HPU’s Board of Trustees, and HPU’s passion for celebrating the Christmas season helped bring the 2021 event to campus. Brown is an author, preacher, adjunct professor and recently retired as senior minister at Marble Collegiate Church in New York City.
“I did this Christmas worship service at Marble Collegiate,” said Brown, an HPU alumnus. “So when they asked me to do it again and said I can do it anywhere, I wanted to do it at High Point University and show off this beautiful campus and wonderful community.”
