HIGH POINT – Starting Sunday, High Point University will welcome families to a Christmas drive-thru celebration to enjoy the sights and sounds of the holiday season.
The public is invited to drive through the HPU campus starting Sunday night to enjoy holiday decorations and displays. Starting Sunday, the campus will be open to motorists from 5 to 8 p.m. through Saturday, Jan. 1.
This year’s drive has expanded to include new decorations and campus facilities. Guests will enter at the University Parkway entrance and exit at Panther Drive onto Lexington Avenue by the new Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center. Next to the new facility is one of the state’s tallest Christmas trees, at 58 feet.
Throughout campus, families can enjoy views of more than 100,000 Christmas lights, a life-size Nativity scene, 206 nutcrackers and other holiday decorations. Additional new features include more animals and shepherds in the Nativity scene, as well as 10-foot-tall ornaments, giant wreaths and garland decorating the Qubein Arena.
Last year, HPU welcomed 20,000 people to the annual Christmas event. Families can find more information on this year’s Christmas Drive and other holiday events at www.highpoint.edu/christmas.
