Tubby and G.G.

G.G. Smith, left, took over as head coach after his father, Tubby Smith, right, stepped down last year.

 HIGH POINT UNIVERSITY

HIGH POINT — G.G. Smith is out as head basketball coach at High Point University.

A statement from HPU said that athletics director Dan Hauser and Smith mutually agreed to a change in the head coach leadership of the men's basketball program, effective immediately.

