HIGH POINT — G.G. Smith is out as head basketball coach at High Point University.
A statement from HPU said that athletics director Dan Hauser and Smith mutually agreed to a change in the head coach leadership of the men's basketball program, effective immediately.
"I would like to thank G.G. Smith for his leadership and commitment to our men's basketball program and the High Point community over the last five years," Hauser said.
Smith joined the HPU basketball staff as associate head coach under his father, Tubby Smith, in May 2018 and was announced as the 13th head men's basketball coach in school history in February 2022 after Tubby Smith stepped down, citing his time away from the program after contracting COVID-19 for the second time in a year. G.G. Smith compiled an overall record of 14-17 with a 6-13 record in Big South Conference play.
G.G. Smith had been a head coach once previously — for five seasons (2013-14 through 2017-18) at Loyola Maryland. He had a record of 59-98 with no winning seasons. He went 35-55 in Patriot League games and never finished above sixth in the league.
A national search for the next head coach will begin immediately. The HPU athletics department will not make further comments on the search until the process is complete.
