HIGH POINT — Three High Point University students who have created businesses pitched their products at the recent Global Entrepreneurship Initiative in New York City and won grants to try to grow their companies.
Ivana Korankyi, a class of 2024 doctor of pharmacy student from Jamestown, created Flasky Labware, a tool that collects the medication that researchers and drug companies are usually unable to reach on the bottom of flasks.
Jordan Rubin of Wayland, Massachusetts, and Addi Antico of Sherborn, Massachusetts, both 2022 strategic communication graduates, created the MJ Bottle, an all-in-one baby formula feeding bottle.
Each of the businesses received a $1,500 grant.
