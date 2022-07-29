HIGH POINT — High Point University recently welcomed several new team members.
• Cierra Davis joined the Office of Admissions as an admissions counselor, helping guide students and helping them with post-secondary planning.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 30, 2022 @ 12:40 am
HIGH POINT — High Point University recently welcomed several new team members.
• Cierra Davis joined the Office of Admissions as an admissions counselor, helping guide students and helping them with post-secondary planning.
• Angel Hicks joined the Department of Medical Sciences as an administrative assistant, helping with budgeting and scheduling needs in the department.
• Lovelle McMichael has been named assistant director of community engagement in the Center for Community Engagement. He oversees the HPU AmeriCorps VISTA program and the volunteer center. Students in the VISTA program dedicate a full year of service in the city of High Point, working with nonprofits.
• Lauryn Heilig joined the Office of Student Financial Planning as a counselor, assisting undergrad students in the financial aid process. Heilig is a recent HPU graduate, earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in graphic design last May.
• Alexander McWhirt joined the Office of Admissions, serving as the regional admissions counselor for the Midwest region for HPU. His goal is to guide prospective students and their families throughout the college selection process to help them understand the opportunities of the HPU experience.
• Trudy Carrion joined Campus Concierge as a digital concierge, providing customer service to HPU family members through various platforms.
• Jonathan Whitfield joined the Office of Admissions as an admissions counselor, where he’s responsible for guiding students from one phase of life to the next and helping students with post-secondary planning.
• Madison Pollard joined the Office of Learning Excellence as a learning excellence specialist, helping students succeed academically through a variety of strategies.
• Katie Goldsmith joined the Office of Health and Wellness as a clinical counselor. She is a licensed clinical mental health counselor associate and a nationally certified counselor.
• Meredith Cummings joined the Office of Accessibility Resources and Services as an administrative assistant, serving as the first point of contact for students and helping them connect with the university’s accessibility specialists. Before HPU, she was a teacher assistant with Guilford County Schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.