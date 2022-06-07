HIGH POINT – A former chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court with a long record of judicial accomplishment but one recent significant political controversy has been announced as the founding dean of High Point University's new law school.
Mark D. Martin, 59, was chief justice from 2014 to 2019, when he resigned to become the dean of the law school at Regent University in Virginia Beach, which was founded by Pat Robertson. He was the youngest person ever to serve on the N.C. Supreme Court and the N.C. Court of Appeals.
Martin is a graduate of Western Carolina University and received his law degree at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Martin and his wife, Kym, have five adult children.
HPU said in a press release that a special event to welcome Martin will be held on campus for invited guests in the fall after the semester begins.
The Charlotte Observer wrote in 2019 that Martin had a reputation as "a conciliator who took a narrow, literalist approach to the law" and cited Martin as having led a statewide reform effort of the N.C. courts that extended juvenile court protections to 16- and 17-year-olds and tried to make the courts more accessible to low-income residents.
HPU President Niqo Qubein hailed Martin's "distinguished judicial career" and demonstrated results as a law school dean.
“Chief Justice Martin has unbelievable support from a diverse array of professionals,” Qubein said. “We are fortunate to have him join the HPU family.”
During Martin's tenure at Regent, its law school was included for the first time among U.S. News and World Report's rankings of the best law schools and saw significant increases in such measures as its students' scores on the standardized Law School Admission Test. In 2020, 24.6% of Regent Law graduates secured judicial clerkships (ranking 14th among U.S. law schools) and 96% were employed as measured by the National Association of Law Placement survey (ranking 20th among US law schools). The law school also achieved a 100% first-time pass rate on the Uniform Bar Exam in 2020.
Building a new law school was a key component of the $400 million academic expansion plan that Qubein described in March. He said all components of the plan were expected to be completed by the end of the 2024-25 academic year, the year HPU will celebrate the 1924 founding of what was then High Point College.
In a press release about Martin's appointment as the new school's founding dean, HPU listed glowing comments from a number of respected legal figures, including Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the law school at the University of California at Berkeley and president of the Association of American Law Schools, who said: “His experience as a lawyer, as chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, and as a law school dean all make him superbly qualified to lead this new law school. With him at the helm, they are already far on the way to creating an outstanding law school.”
Peter Hans, president of the University of North Carolina System, called Martin "an innovator and creative thinker" and an extraordinary leader.
The press release included an endorsement for Martin, a Republican, by Democrat and former N.C. chief justice Burley B. Mitchell.
“He is an extraordinary judge, a natural leader and a man of integrity. He is a top performer in every way," Mitchell said.
However, Martin generated considerable controversy as an advisor to then-President Donald Trump after the 2020 election. The New York Times reported in January 2021 that Martin helped write what eventually became a lawsuit by the state of Texas attempting to overturn Joe Biden’s electoral victories in Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania – which was quickly dismissed by the U.S. Supreme Court – and advocated a widely disparaged constitutional interpretation giving Vice President Mike Pence the authority to reject any state election returns he deemed fraudulent.
Martin has not publicly spoken about his post-election role.
