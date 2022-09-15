HIGH POINT — Exactly what the features of High Point University’s new library will be is still being determined, but university officials hope the faculty comes up with ideas that push the boundaries of what libraries are for.
Modern university libraries already have evolved beyond being just places for books, studying and research, said Angela Bauer, senior vice president for academic affairs.
“The thinking (about uses for libraries) has changed, and we most definitely want to put the High Point University spin on the modern library,” she said.
As with HPU’s other new buildings, there will be an emphasis on its visual appeal, ample natural light inside and the impression the interior makes on visitors. For example, tentative floor plans that HPU President Nido Qubein displayed at an event last week included two massive light wells allowing visitors to look up from the ground floor through the entire four-floor height of the building to the ceiling.
The library will have customary features such as a rare book collection and university historical memorabilia, but “also spaces that meet the needs of what students need to prepare for the world that’s going to be,” she said.
Among the early ideas are elements of different “makerspace environments” that would allow students to explore creative activities, such as editing film or creating podcasts, Bauer said. That would also entail having employees with the specialized skills needed to help direct the students.
Virtual-reality equipment also has been discussed, she said. One possible use could involve a lab where students can behave in a simulated environment, such as a medical office interviewing patients, to go through different scenarios and gain confidence.
“There are a lot of ways we can move with this,” Bauer said. “We as a campus are very intent about providing opportunities for students to interact with technology that’s state-of-the-art.”
There also have been discussions about having spaces in the building where teams of students can work collaboratively on projects so they develop teamwork skills, which are in high demand among employers, she said.
Conversations with various departments across the campus are planned to see whether anyone comes up with something new to incorporate, she said.
“These ideas are in the infancy stage right now,” she said.
