HPTNWS-09-15-22 LIBRARY

In addition to books, the planned HPU library, shown in this rendering, may include areas that allow students to explore creative activities, such as editing film or creating podcasts.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — Exactly what the features of High Point University’s new library will be is still being determined, but university officials hope the faculty comes up with ideas that push the boundaries of what libraries are for.

Modern university libraries already have evolved beyond being just places for books, studying and research, said Angela Bauer, senior vice president for academic affairs.

Trending Videos