HIGH POINT – High Point University has been ranked first in the category of Best Regional College in the South for the 11th year in a row by U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges.”
In the 2023 edition, HPU also is named the No. 1 Most Innovative Regional College in the South for the eighth consecutive year and is recognized in several special categories:
No. 2 in the category of Best Undergraduate Teaching
No. 22 in the National Top 30 Learning Communities
No. 28 in the National Top 30 Best First-Year Experiences
No. 24 in the Best Value Schools, Regional Colleges South
In August, The Princeton Review named HPU in “The Best 388 Colleges: 2023 Edition,” as well as “Best Southeastern Colleges,” Great Schools for Business/Finance Majors, Great Schools for Communications Majors and in numerous Top 20 categories, including Best-Run Colleges, Best Career Services, Most Beautiful Campus, Most Active Student Government Association, Best College Dorms and Best Campus Food.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.