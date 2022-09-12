High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.