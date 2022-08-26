Jegede joins Cone equity center (HAS MUG)
TRIAD — Dr. Olu Jegede was recently named vice president of clinical care-health equity at Cone Health’s newly created Center for Health Equity. He will continue as medical director of the Cone Health Sickle Cell Program and Cone Health Community Care Services.
Jegede will spearhead the center's efforts to identify and address health inequities in Cone Health’s service area.
Jegede joined Cone Health in 2014. He has been medical director of Cone Health Community Health and Wellness Center and area medical director for Cone Health Medical Group.
Cone Health earns spot on Forbes list
TRIAD — Cone Health has made the Forbes list of Best-in-State Employers 2022.
The award recognizes places with a positive work culture based on a survey of about 70,000 employees working for companies with more than 500 workers. Employees were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own workplace to friends and family and asked to evaluate other companies in the same business that stood out either positively or negatively.
