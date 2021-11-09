HIGH POINT — The High Point Market Authority has renewed its partnership to coproduce programming geared toward connecting home furnishings manufacturers with design influencers.
The market authority and Esteem Media launched their partnership at the February 2019 Design Influencers Conference, which is produced by Esteem Media. The 2022 conference will take place in person March 6-8 in Atlanta after a pandemic-induced hiatus in 2021.
The Design Influencers Conference launched in 2011 and is the only conference specifically focused on design influencers, interior designers, and design professionals using digital content and digital platforms to build their businesses and personal brands.
“At the core of a truly impactful High Point Market experience is a positive connection between a brand and a buyer,” said Tom Conley, president and CEO of the High Point Market Authority. “The more we can do to enhance this connection, the better off all parties involved will be … . We’re looking to assist exhibitors in fine-tuning their influencer marketing strategies, while also touching on trade show marketing and how those two strategies can and should overlap.”
Esteem Media and the High Point Market Authority also separately partner on two High Point Market programs, the Design Influencers Tour and the Insider’s Tour. Adam Japko, founder of the Design Influencers Conference and president of Esteem Media, said the work on those tours “proved that there is a significant marketing and sales advantage to be had once brands, manufacturers and exhibitors actually engage with the design industry’s influencer community.”
“This addition to the conference was a logical next step in order to strengthen the event’s connection-making potential and further strengthen the design influencer community as a whole,” Japko said.
