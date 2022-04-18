HIGH POINT – The High Point Housing Authority is seeking nominations for its annual Pillars of Fame and Rising Star awards.
Now in its 17th year, the Pillars of Fame were started in 2005 as a way to present positive role models for the youth in public housing communities. HPHA leadership believes youth will be influenced by seeing the success of former program participants.
Past recipients of the honor include current HPHA CEO Angela G. McGill, former Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes, Estie Bennington, Mary Lou Blakeney, Valda Boyd-Ford, Jerry Wayne Camp, Albert A. Campbell, Barbara Carter, Dr. Brett A. Carter, Dr. Ronald Carter, Glenn Chavis, Bruce E. Davis, Brian Edwards, Jeffrey Golden, Sarah Miller Graham, Gary Gray, Bobby “The Fuse” Green, Toni Jackson, James LeGrande, Darlene Mason, Dell McCormick, Keith McInnis, Dr. Derrick Medley, Patrick Medley Sr., Michelle Morrison, Alfred Poe, Cryshaunda Rorie, Bernita Sims, Brandon Smith, William Spencer, Christopher Townsend and Pastor Tanny Wright Jr.
Framed photos of each of these individuals are permanently displayed on the pillars at Astor Dowdy Towers, 701 E. Green St.
Nominations are also sought for outstanding high school students or recent graduates who are HPHA program participants. The 2022 Rising Star Award winner will receive a $500 tuition scholarship.
The Rising Star Award was created in 2014 to recognize and encourage an emerging leader whose record reflects ongoing and exceptional growth in academics, leadership and community service. Past recipients include Zsi Zsi Beatty, Za’Monica Caudle, Courtney Gaither, Cassidy Ingram, Foss Ibrahim, Brittany Jones, Nawaira Khan and Malak Mahmoud.
To make a nomination for either award, visit www.hpha.net or contact 336-878-2334. Completed nomination forms should be mailed or delivered to 500 E. Russell Ave. by noon on July 29.
Recipients of the Pillars of Fame and Rising Star Award honors will be inducted during the annual ceremony at noon on Sept. 21 at Astor Dowdy Towers.
