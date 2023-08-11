HIGH POINT — The CEO of a consulting, investment and management firm and a community activist and volunteer have been named as the 2023 recipients of the Housing Authority of the City of High Point’s annual Pillars of Fame award, and an active leader, athlete and volunteer who attends High Point Central High School will receive the Rising Star Award.

The Pillars of Fame Awards — established in 2005 to inspire community youth with positive images of individuals who are former housing authority program participants — this year will be received by E. Keith Murvin and Lavorice D. Smith.