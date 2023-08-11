HIGH POINT — The CEO of a consulting, investment and management firm and a community activist and volunteer have been named as the 2023 recipients of the Housing Authority of the City of High Point’s annual Pillars of Fame award, and an active leader, athlete and volunteer who attends High Point Central High School will receive the Rising Star Award.
The Pillars of Fame Awards — established in 2005 to inspire community youth with positive images of individuals who are former housing authority program participants — this year will be received by E. Keith Murvin and Lavorice D. Smith.
Murvin, the son of Larnce H. Murvin Sr. and Betty Crawford Murvin, lived in Daniel Brooks Homes from 1964-1983. He has a bachelor’s degree in public administration, a master’s in human resources development and a Ph.D. in management.
Murvin has more than 20 years of human resources experience and is the CEO and president of Bright Future Group, a management consulting, real estate investment, sales and property management firm. He is the senior director of human resources at Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Maryland. He is a U.S. Army veteran.
Smith, the son of William E. Mitchell and Norma J. Mitchell, lived in scattered sites under housing authority programs in 2016 and 2017. Smith has associate and bachelor’s degrees in human services and is pursuing his master’s degree in social work. He is a U. S. Navy veteran and a certified North Carolina drug and alcohol counselor.
He is a recipient of the Walden Honor Society, Walden Masters of Social Work Honor Society, and the Ray Kroc Award.
Smith currently serves as a volunteer for Jumpstart North Carolina, a faith-based program aiming to reduce the recidivism rate; as a youth football coach of the Winston-Salem Indians; as a youth minister of Greater New Hope Baptist Church; and outreach minister of Sound Cathedral Ministries of Chosen Inc. He has served as a volunteer for the former Clara Cox Boys and Girls Club and has spearheaded many community events, such as Stop the Violence, block parties, shoe and clothing drives and youth events to promote community unity.
The 2023 Rising Star Award — which is presented to a current outstanding HPHA high school student or recent high school graduate — will be presented to Hadassah Evans, the daughter of Anthony “Scott” Evans and Zipporah Evans and a senior at High Point Central High School, where she has a 4.3 grade-point average and is in the International Baccalaureate program. Evans is a co-captain of High Point Central’s varsity girl’s lacrosse team, a National Honor Society member, a Beta Club board member, Ethics Bowl Club secretary and Drama Club Theater Productions stage manager.
Her volunteer efforts include “Elderly Appreciation” for the elder community of Park Terrace Apartments, High Point Central blood drive, Red Cross Club, Guilford For All, Operation Inasmuch, Family Services of the Piedmont and tutoring for third-graders.
Evans hopes to be a leader who represents her family and community, and to become a doctor of veterinary medicine.
The Pillars of Fame/Rising Star Award ceremony will be held at Astor Dowdy Towers, 701 E. Green Drive, on Sept. 20 at noon. In addition to the presentation of the awards, the Seeds-to-Success Endowment Scholarship recipient will be announced. The event will not be open to the public but will be livestreamed on the housing authority’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.