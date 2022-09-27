HPTNWS-09-27-22 THEATER.jpg

Graham Harrington, left, and Wilson Mericle star as Audrey and Seymour, respectively, in High Point Community Theatre’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors.” The show opens this week at the High Point Theatre.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — High Point Community Theatre will kick off its 47th season this week with “Little Shop of Horrors.”

The popular comedy will be presented in four performances — two evening shows and two matinees — Friday through Sunday at the High Point Theatre. On Thursday evening, the cast’s final dress rehearsal will also be open to the public on a pay-what-you-can basis.

