HIGH POINT — High Point Community Theatre will kick off its 47th season this week with “Little Shop of Horrors.”
The popular comedy will be presented in four performances — two evening shows and two matinees — Friday through Sunday at the High Point Theatre. On Thursday evening, the cast’s final dress rehearsal will also be open to the public on a pay-what-you-can basis.
A Drama Desk and Drama Critics Circle award-winner, “Little Shop of Horrors” is a spoof of 1950s science-fiction movies. Since the show’s off-Broadway debut in 1982 and the release of the 1986 film adaptation, “Little Shop of Horrors” has become a household name.
A down-and-out skid row floral assistant becomes an overnight sensation when he discovers an exotic plant with a mysterious craving for fresh blood. Soon, “Audrey II” grows into an ill-tempered, foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore who offers him fame and fortune in exchange for feeding its growing appetite. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out-of-this-world origins and lust for global domination.
The show’s music is in the style of 1960s rock ’n’ roll, doo-wop and early Motown, and includes several well-known tunes such as “Suddenly Seymour,” “Somewhere That’s Green” and the title song.
“Little Shop of Horrors” is one of the longest-running off-Broadway shows of all time, said Courtney Lowe, president of High Point Community Theatre.
Mike Lasley, director and music director of the production, said “Little Shop of Horrors” addresses issues that are still relevant today.
“The show asks questions like, ‘What happens when the voice of gain-at-all-costs presents itself as the only hope for a better life?’ and ‘How do we come to believe that some people are more disposable than others?’ ” he said.
Although the show does touch on important social issues, it’s first and foremost a comedy, Lasley added.
“I want you to sit back and have so much fun watching these phenomenal actors explore a silly show with really excellent music,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.