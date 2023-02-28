HPTNWS-03-01-23 THEATER.jpg

High Point Community Theatre will present "Nunsense" Friday through Sunday at Centennial Station Arts Center. Starring in the play are Heather Hadjoglou, front row, from left, Linnea Bethany Coon, Sarah Carter, Alison Freeman, back row, from left, Jenni Pirkey and Bridget VanderVeen.

HIGH POINT — “Nunsense,” the musical comedy about the Little Sisters of Hoboken, comes to High Point this week, courtesy of High Point Community Theatre.

Four performances of the musical will be presented — at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday — at Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St.

