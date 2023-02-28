HIGH POINT — “Nunsense,” the musical comedy about the Little Sisters of Hoboken, comes to High Point this week, courtesy of High Point Community Theatre.
Four performances of the musical will be presented — at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday — at Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St.
Winner of four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Off-Broadway Musical, “Nunsense” is an over-the-top comedy about six nuns who decide to hold a fundraiser after their cook, Sister Julia, inadvertently poisons 52 sisters. With the remaining sisters in need of funds for the burials, the nuns take over the school gymnasium to hold a variety show to help their dearly departed find a final resting spot.
The six nuns are played by Heather Hadjoglou, Linnea Bethany Coon, Sarah Carter, Alison Freeman, Jenni Pirkey and Bridget VanderVeen.
The play runs about two hours, including intermission, and contains some mild adult themes.
Tickets range from $20 to $25 and can be purchased online at www.hpct.net. Tickets also can be purchased by calling the High Point Theatre box office at 336-887-3001.
There will also be a special pay-what-you-can at the door option at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, which will be the cast’s final dress rehearsal. No playbills will be distributed that night, and seating is first-come-first-served.
