HIGH POINT — The High Point Regional Association of Realtors is once again without a full-time leader on staff following the resignation of Association Executive Joe Sutliff.
He stepped down from his post with the trade group that represents real estate professionals in the High Point area earlier this month to take the position of CEO of the New River Valley Association of Realtors in Virginia.
Sutliff resigned to be closer to family, according to Karen Allred, the association’s 2023 president, a position akin to board chairwoman.
“We really enjoyed working with him. He really did a great job for us,” Allred said.
Sutliff could not be reached for comment.
He was hired in October 2021 and succeeded Ellie Edwards, who started in 2018 and stayed in the job for less than a year after the retirement of Ed Terry, who has since intermittently filled in part-time.
Two staffers are operating the association’s Eastchester Drive office, said Allred, who also helps out as needed.
The executive position has been advertised, and 12 people applied for the job.
“We hope to have a (hiring) decision made before the end of March,” she said. “We really had some good applicants, and hopefully our replacement will be able to start mid-April.”
Sutliff came from another Realtors association in the area of Roanoke, Virginia, where he served as governmental affairs director.
Allred said this type of work was one of his strong suits with the High Point association, helping to maintain relationships with lawmakers and staying abreast of pending legislation that could affect the industry.
He also hired one additional office staff member and helped grow the association’s membership, she said.
In addition to hiring a new executive, she said, the association’s focus this year will include a celebration of the organization’s 100th anniversary, which will be the subject of a display at the High Point Museum and an event planned at Congdon Yards April 4.
