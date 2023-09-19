HPTNWS-09-19-23 BAND.jpg

Jaleel Wright leads the students in one of his band classes through rehearsal last week.

 GUY LUCAS | HPE

HIGH POINT — The one thing that has gone wrong since Jaleel Wright returned to his alma mater of High Point Central High School to rebuild its band program happened in Illinois.

The school ordered new marching band uniforms for $100,000, and they arrived this summer looking crisp and sharp in navy blue with white striping and a big, white shoulder patch bearing the school’s name and logo, and underneath those the words “Greensboro, N.C.”