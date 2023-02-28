HIGH POINT — A Triad developer of affordable housing communities is eyeing a location in the Oakview area of High Point for a new project.
Wynnefield Properties of Jamestown has applied to rezone 3.7 acres at the northwest corner of Old Winston Road and N. University Parkway to support a proposed 72-unit apartment complex directly behind the N. Main Street Walmart.
The developer is asking the city to rezone the site from a residential single-family category to a multifamily district with conditions that would allow up to 26 units per acre.
The tentative site design for the project, which is called the Flats at Old Winston, includes apartments in three buildings, each of which would be three stories in height.
If the rezoning is granted, the project would hinge on whether Wynnefield Properties can obtain federal low-income housing tax credit financing. If this is approved, the apartments would be rented to families earning 30% to 80% of the area median income.
“The demand (for affordable housing) is a lot higher than anything we can build, volume-wise, and it’s not just in High Point — it’s across the state, across the country,” said Davis Ray, development analyst for Wynnefield Properties. “We’re trying to do the best we can to supply the demand.”
The Old Winston Road site consists of three parcels that are mostly undeveloped, except for two single-family houses. Ray said Wynnefield Properties has the land under contract to purchase.
The project is one of two proposed housing communities in High Point for which Wynnefield Properties is applying for tax-credit awards this year. The other is for 120 apartments at 1400 Brentwood St.
The company has developed several apartment projects in High Point using this financing method. Awards are granted by the N.C. Housing Finance Agency in a highly competitive application process. Last year, Wynnefield Properties received an award for a project on Skeet Club Road but came up short in its application for a 52-unit apartment complex on Sunset Drive behind the downtown medical campus. The developer has since put plans on hold for this project.
Ray said the Old Winston Road site’s proximity to things such as grocery stores and a pharmacy may help it score higher in the N.C. Housing Finance Agency vetting process.
“That’s the name of the game in what we do — not only for the requirements of the agency but keeping the prospective tenants in mind, and having access to all the major amenities right at that corner,” he said.
The developer will hold a neighborhood meeting on the rezoning request at 6 p.m. on March 6 at the Hartley Drive Family YMCA.
The case is slated to go before the High Point Planning and Zoning Commission for consideration on March 28.
“From a zoning perspective, with this site being between a retail/commercial area and single-family (area), multifamily is what we see as a natural fit in between those two uses,” Ray said.
