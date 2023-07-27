HIGH POINT — A mixed-use project that would include hundreds of apartments has been proposed near a major High Point intersection.

Developer Brian Craven of High Point, who is part of a family that owns 13.7 acres at the northeast corner of N. Centennial Street and Beaucrest Avenue, is asking the city to rezone the site to support more than 300 multifamily units, as well as a possible commercial component.

