HIGH POINT — A developer is proposing to convert a long-vacant southeast High Point property into affordable housing.
Wynnefield Properties of Jamestown is working on plans to redevelop the former Brentwood School site at 1400 Brentwood St. with 120 apartment units.
President Craig Stone said the project hinges on whether the company can obtain federal low-income housing tax credit financing. He’s also seeking a rezoning from the city to support the proposal.
The former school, which dates to 1930, has been the site of several unsuccessful redevelopment attempts since it closed in 1984.
If the project goes forward, Stone said the 41,615 square feet of vacant building space on the site would have to be demolished, given its age and condition, to make the new housing compliant with modern regulations and standards.
“We looked at trying to retain it,” he said. “It’s awful difficult to reclaim and replace a structure like that, so we do plan on demolishing.”
The property is owned by Williams Memorial CME Church of High Point, which bought it in 2007 and got it rezoned to support its plans to renovate it into an additional campus for its ministry, but the proposal never went forward.
Another zoning case prior to that involved a 2002 proposal for affordable apartments for seniors.
More recently, the city looked into acquiring and redeveloping the site into a day center for the homeless but opted not to pursue it because of the cost.
Wynnefield Properties has developed several low-income housing tax credit projects in High Point, most recently the 48-unit Abbey Crossing apartments finishing construction at 5085 Samet Drive.
In addition to the Brentwood Street proposal, Stone said the company is also seeking a tax-credit award this year for a 72-unit project on Old Winston Road behind the N. Main Street Walmart.
