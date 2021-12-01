HIGH POINT — While the ongoing pandemic heated up real estate sales across the nation, local housing markets may be cooling off and returning to pre-pandemic levels of demand.
Real estate markets across the country had a remarkable year as the pandemic pushed many prospective homebuyers into the market, ratcheting up demand and sale prices. On average, U.S. cities experienced a 5.4% increase in home sale prices, according to an analysis by Insurify, an insurance comparison shopping website. Competition to buy a house became incredibly high, leaving many buyers struggling to keep up.
For the past few years, High Point has been a seller’s market, with more people looking to buy than there were homes available. High Point Regional Association of Realtors President Pam Webb agreed she has seen changes in the local housing market, but said the outcome largely depends on location.
“In most cases, if it’s in a good area and it’s a good price, people are still buying,” Webb said. “I see sellers taking their time in making decisions. They’re not jumping on the first offer that comes along.”
Because of that, properties remain on the market a few more days than before the pandemic started in March 2020, she said. In addition, the High Point housing market traditionally slows because of the holiday season, Webb said.
“I still think we have a very healthy market around here,” Webb said. “If things have slowed down any, I think it’s just because it’s that time of year when a lot of people are not thinking about purchasing a house because they are concentrating on the holidays.”
Over the past 20 months, people moving here from other parts of the country added to the competition for houses, Webb said.
While many real estate markets are still booming, some are seeing a recent slowdown in home sales. Industry experts suggest that this return to pre-pandemic levels is a normal cyclical result, and cities whose real estate markets are cooling off in 2021 are not necessarily stagnating but returning to a more normal state.
Insurify named Greensboro-High Point as No. 3 on the list of the nation’s top cooling housing markets, with a drop of 11.76% in the median listing price from 2020 to 2021. No. 1 on the list was Milwaukee at a 17.38% drop. No. 2 was the Winston-Salem area at a 12.36% drop.
However, prices are still pretty high for the High Point area compared to previous years, Webb said.
“When I first got into the business about seven years ago, houses were selling for at or below tax value, and now they’re way above tax value in some cases — about $100,000 above tax value in some cases that I’ve seen,” Webb said.
In October 2021, the median listing home price in High Point was $238,000, trending up 25.9% year-over-year, she said. The median home sold price was $209,000. The change in median days on the market in Greensboro-High Point was up 39.31%.
“I think things are staying on the market longer because people are making a better decision for themselves,” Webb said. “You’ve got a lot of buyers who are very cautious about making offers because they’ve made offers on so many things and their hopes have been deflated by not getting something under contract.”
As inventory has slowly increased in areas previously saddled with intense pandemic demand, home prices have leveled off in response, making the market less competitive than earlier this year, according to Forbes. This may come as good news for prospective buyers hoping to enter a market with more breathing room and time to make bids.
Buyers should be wary, according to Robert Shiller, co-creator of the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index. Buying in booming locations may not be a safe long-term bet, he said.
“Even at currently elevated U.S. home-price levels, buying still makes sense for those who are set on ownership,” Shiller wrote. “But buyers need to be sure that they can accept what could be a rather bumpy and disappointing long-term path for home values.”
