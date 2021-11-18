HIGH POINT – The High Point Housing Authority’s annual Thanksgiving luncheon brought together more than 200 community members Thursday at the Carl Chavis Memorial YMCA.
Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers, several deputies and High Point police officers were represented among the partner agencies who attended and were served traditional Thanksgiving dinners. Attendees arrived with unwrapped toys in support of the authority’s holiday toy drive.
Angela McGill, authority executive director, said her staff had been disappointed last year when ongoing pandemic protocols had prevented gathering for the luncheon. Staff members prepared all the food while High Point University provided the turkey and ham. The housing authority invited as many partner agencies as possible, McGill said.
“We want to be a blessing to those who have been a blessing to us,” McGill said. “We couldn’t do our jobs the way we do if we didn’t have the support of the community.”
Working with a housing authority that oversees about 15 public housing developments and provides annual Section 8 HCV rental assistance to more than 1,800 households within the community is a challenging occupation, she said.
“You’ve got to have passionate people who really care about what we’re doing to empower our families,” McGill said. “We understand the word ‘serve’ but we would rather use the word ‘empower.’ All of these organizations and the people in the community are just fuel to our efforts to make sure that we are creating an environment of empowerment.”
