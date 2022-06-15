HIGH POINT — The High Point Housing Authority is seeking nominations for its annual Pillars of Fame and Rising Star awards.
The Pillars of Fame started in 2005 as a way to present positive role models for the youth in public housing communities. Framed photos of each of these individuals are permanently displayed on the pillars at Astor Dowdy Towers, 701 E. Green Drive.
Pillars nominees should be someone who has lived in High Point public housing and has gone on to succeed in life and enrich the lives of others.
Nominations also are sought for outstanding high school students or recent graduates who are housing authority program participants. The 2022 Rising Star Award winner will receive a $500 tuition scholarship.
To make a nomination for either award, visit www.hpha.net or contact 336-878-2334. Completed nomination forms should be mailed or delivered to 500 E. Russell Ave. by noon on July 29.
Recipients of the Pillars of Fame and Rising Star Award honors will be inducted during the annual ceremony at noon on Sept. 21 at Astor Dowdy Towers.
