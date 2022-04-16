HIGH POINT — The High Point Housing Authority is seeking recommendations of prominent African Americans who should be considered for honoring by name.
The authority is in the process of transforming the former Daniel Brooks Homes site into Legacy Ridge, an affordable housing community with 100 new units for families.
Housing authority CEO Angela McGill said Legacy Ridge will be one of the few residential communities in the country that integrates the honoring of prominent African Americans throughout the community.
The authority is also accepting memories, photos or videos about the Rev. Daniel Brooks and the Daniel Brooks Homes community.
Submissions must be received by May 15. Submit photos or information via email to dbhistory@hpha.net or by mail to Attn: Daniel Brooks History, P.O. Box 1779, High Point, N.C. 27261.
