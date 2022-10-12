HIGH POINT – The Housing Authority of the City of High Point has received two awards for its programs.

The Southeastern Regional Council-National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials, or SERC-NAHRO, gave the housing authority its SERC-NAHRO Resident Services Award because of the programs within the Seeds-to-Success initiative that seek to build a foundation for adult and youth academic success and future earning power. The housing authority also received the NAHRO Award of Merit.

