HIGH POINT – The Housing Authority of the City of High Point has received two awards for its programs.
The Southeastern Regional Council-National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials, or SERC-NAHRO, gave the housing authority its SERC-NAHRO Resident Services Award because of the programs within the Seeds-to-Success initiative that seek to build a foundation for adult and youth academic success and future earning power. The housing authority also received the NAHRO Award of Merit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.