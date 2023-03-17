HIGH POINT – Children who live in High Point Housing Authority properties now have a place to get some extra help with their schoolwork.
Housing authority officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for the new Youth Academic Center housed at the J.C. Morgan Community Center at 1301 Camden Ave.
The academic center is a place where students can go for homework assistance, tutoring, mentoring or just a quiet place to study, housing authority CEO Angela Jimenez said. It will serve students from the elementary school grades through college, though because of the size of the space there will be staggered times for them based on their grade level.
“You never despise small beginnings,” she said. “And though this is small, we feel we’re going to be able to do big things.”
In a surprise sprung at the ceremony, Jimenez announced that the center was being named in honor of state Rep. Cecil Brockman, D-High Point.
Brockman said he wanted to share the honor with Rep. John Faircloth, R-Guilford, whom he called a mentor who has always helped in getting funding for High Point.
The idea for the academic center arose from memories of how a Head Start center that used to be at Clara Cox Homes helped residents’ children do better in school, Jimenez said.
“What we’re trying to do is reinvent that,” she said.
The housing authority used a $25,000 grant from the High Point Collaborative to convert some management offices into the academic center.
The collaborative was formed in late 2021 with $1.4 million in state funding allocated to the Hayden-Harman Foundation. Its aim is to encourage collaboration among local nonprofits.
