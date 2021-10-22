HIGH POINT — The High Point Housing Authority hopes an incentive program will encourage more landlords to participate in subsidized housing programs.
Rent increases during the COVID-19 pandemic have made it more challenging for low-income families to find and maintain affordable housing now that an eviction moratorium has ended.
While the authority’s Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program has remained reliable in guaranteeing subsidy payments to landlords, some landlords left the rental market when they were not able to evict for nonpayment of rent during the pandemic.
The authority’s Landlord Incentive Program is an effort to encourage and motivate property owners to provide affordable housing, said authority executive director Angela McGill.
“The people who are getting vouchers are not able to find housing because there is a shortage of affordable housing,” McGill said. “Now we have voucher holders who can’t afford rent and those who are trying to look for houses that don’t exist.”
The authority will offer a one-time payment of $250 per unit for landlords with an existing lease with a Section 8 voucher holder as of Oct. 13, and a one-time payment of $250 per unit for landlords for each new Section 8 voucher lease executed between Oct. 13-Dec. 31, based on available funds.
Annually, the authority provides rental assistance to more than 1,812 households within High Point. In 2020, it paid more than $9 million in rental assistance to more than 500 landlords, and paid $273,336 for utility assistance.
The pandemic is impacting the normal housing cycle, which is already limited in the High Point area, McGill said. Private landlords who are raising the rents also are creating an environment of homelessness.
For information on the incentive program call 336-887-2661.
Guilford County also has supplied emergency rental or utility assistance during the pandemic. To apply, visit Guilfordcountync.gov or call 336-641-3000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.