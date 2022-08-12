HIGH POINT — The recipients of the 2022 Pillars of Fame Awards are the founder of a health care practice and a man who runs a community outreach ministry, and the Rising Star Award recipient is a recent graduate of High Point Central High School.

Dana Hines, Steven T. Kenan and Sabrina Ibrahim will be recognized at the Sept. 21 induction ceremony, where the High Point Housing Authority also will announce the Seeds-to-Success Endowment Scholarship recipient.

