HIGH POINT — The recipients of the 2022 Pillars of Fame Awards are the founder of a health care practice and a man who runs a community outreach ministry, and the Rising Star Award recipient is a recent graduate of High Point Central High School.
Dana Hines, Steven T. Kenan and Sabrina Ibrahim will be recognized at the Sept. 21 induction ceremony, where the High Point Housing Authority also will announce the Seeds-to-Success Endowment Scholarship recipient.
The Pillars of Fame event was established in 2005 by the housing authority to inspire community youth with positive examples of former local public housing residents who overcame obstacles to become pillars of the community. The Rising Star Award originated in 2014 and is presented to a current outstanding high school student or recent high school graduate living in local public housing.
The Seeds-to-Success Endowment Scholarship program is an initiative of the authority’s Executive Roundtable Committee, which consists of authority program participants, to build community investment.
Hines is the daughter of Emma Joyce Dawkins Lee and Johnny Franklin Lee and was a participant in the Housing Choice Voucher program from 1992 to 2000. Hines graduated from N.C. A&T State University with a bachelor’s degree in nursing and received a master’s degree in nursing from South University. Hines is founder and CEO of Hines Health and Wellness. She has worked for more than 20 years specializing in the health care of adults and seniors, and she says her mission is to educate vulnerable communities across the nation, restore health to the underserved populations and fight obesity.
Kenan is the son of Margaret and Steve Kenan and lived in Clara Cox from 1989 to 1998. Kenan is a graduate from Grace Hill Bible College, was confirmed as bishop in 2020 and is the senior pastor of Chosen Generation Outreach Deliverance Center. Kenan is the author of the book “No Forty Year Journey.” He is active in the community and oversees the Chosen Generation outreach that feeds the High Point Men’s Shelter and holds an annual toy drive for the low-income youth. He says his mission is to be a major part of change in the community by meeting the needs and to provide a safe place for individuals to share their hurt, pain and struggles.
Ibrahim is the daughter of Threza Ibrahim, graduating from High Point Central High School with a 4.18 grade-point average. Ibrahim was a member of the Student Government Association Club, Women Having Extraordinary Reasons to Excel, Youth & Government and the varsity lacrosse team. She will attend UNC Greensboro this fall. Because of her outstanding academic achievements, Ibrahim also had been offered a $20,000 annual scholarship from Salem College, and she also received an acceptance letter from N.C. A&T.
Ibrahim has participated in the housing authority’s Camp Med, Summer Enrichment Program and Youth Financial Literacy. She has also been a committed volunteer in the authority’s Holiday Gala and works for The Children’s Place in Greensboro. She says her mission is to advocate for those who do not have a voice and to volunteer.
The Pillars of Fame/Rising Star Award ceremony is not open to the public but will be livestreamed on the housing authority’s Facebook page.
