HIGH POINT — The High Point Housing Authority has received a grant to continue an incentive program to encourage more landlords to participate in subsidized housing programs.
The program began in 2021 because rent increases during the COVID-19 pandemic made it more challenging for low-income families to find and maintain affordable housing after the eviction moratorium ended because some landlords left the rental market when they were not able to evict for nonpayment of rent during the pandemic.
The HPHA has received a grant from the city of High Point to continue its Landlord Incentive Program, which offers landlords with new units that have passed the Housing Quality Standard inspection and/or is in the lease up process a one-time payment of $350 per unit upon completion of a fully executed Housing Assistance Payment contract and Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program participant lease agreement.
The authority will offer a one-time payment of $250 per unit for landlords with an existing lease with a Section 8 voucher holder as of Oct. 13, and a one-time payment of $250 per unit for landlords for each new Section 8 voucher lease executed between Oct. 13-Dec. 31, based on available funds.
For information on the incentive program call 336-887-2661.
Guilford County also has supplied emergency rental or utility assistance during the pandemic. To apply, visit Guilfordcountync.gov or call 336-641-3000.
