HIGH POINT — The High Point Housing Authority has received a grant to continue an incentive program to encourage more landlords to participate in subsidized housing programs.

The program began in 2021 because rent increases during the COVID-19 pandemic made it more challenging for low-income families to find and maintain affordable housing after the eviction moratorium ended because some landlords left the rental market when they were not able to evict for nonpayment of rent during the pandemic.

