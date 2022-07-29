HIGH POINT – The city of High Point will have its next Household Hazardous Waste disposal event on Saturday, Aug. 6.
The Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 1401 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will open for a drop-off event from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., accepting the following household items at no charge for proper collection and disposal:
• Aerosols, batteries, bleach/cleaners, electronics, fire extinguishers, furniture polish, fluorescent bulbs, nail polish/removers
• Adhesives, gas cylinders, paints, solvents, stains/varnish, strippers/thinners, wood and metal cleaner, wood preservatives
• Antifreeze, auto batteries, brake fluid, cleaners/degreasers, diesel fuel, gasoline or mixed gas, motor oil and filters, transmission fluid
• Herbicides, lighter fluid, pesticides, poisons, pool chemicals
• Electronics and tires (limit of four tires per visitor)
This event also will include paper shredding available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is a limit of no more than four banker-sized boxes (24 x 15 x 10 inches) of documents for disposal per vehicle.
Additionally, there will be Styrofoam disposal available. Accepted foam includes clean egg cartons and meat trays, clean foam takeout containers and cups, packing material and foam coolers. Tape, bubble wrap, pluck foam, foam wrapping, and foam peanuts will not be accepted. For ease of collection, please ensure that all loose foam is bagged.
City staff will direct all vehicles through and unload all materials.
Disposal is for household waste only. Materials from businesses, household garbage or medical waste will not be accepted.
Proof of residency will be required for all disposal. Have all materials collected in the trunk of your vehicle or the bed of your pickup trucks for easy access and removal by staff.
