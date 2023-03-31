HIGH POINT — The state House budget proposal rolled out this week by Republican Party leaders includes a one-time $9 million appropriation to upgrade a burgeoning part of High Point’s showroom district.
High Point Market Authority President Tammy Nagem said trade show advocates worked with Rep. John Faircloth, R-Guilford, to secure the prposed allocation to address growth of the showroom district south of Commerce Avenue. Faircloth, who’s from High Point and is a former city councilman, serves as a co-chairman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee and has secured additional money for the authority in the past.
The proposed appropriation would allow the authority to collaborate with the city of High Point to upgrade utilities and sidewalks and make other improvements, Nagem told The High Point Enterprise. Nagem said the city would maintain the upgrades going forward.
The area includes major new showrooms either completed or under construction on the sites of the old YMCA and former Plaza Cafe along the S. Main Street corridor at the intersection with Russell Avenue.
“The development in the Market district is moving south,” Nagem said. “We want to work with the city on things like burying power lines, sidewalk improvements and beautification efforts to make it a more welcoming showroom district.”
A time frame for the work remains undetermined.
The new fiscal year for the state begins July 1. Nagem said that Market advocates have talked with showroom owners who are willing to improve their own properties through private investments to reflect upgrades in the district.
“This will be a community and industry kind of project that the Market Authority pursues,” she said. “Market has some momentum right now, and we want to make sure we capitalize on that.”
The $29.8 billion state House budget proposal also includes $4.5 million in recurring funding for the authority to cover operations of the spring and fall trade shows. The funding goes toward buses and shuttles to ferry marketgoers to and from the showroom district and for promotion of the world’s largest home furnishings trade show.
The $4.5 million is $500,000 more than the current fiscal year’s appropriation, which would compensate for one-time COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act relief money that is being phased out.
Market draws between 75,000 and 80,000 visitors for each trade show and is the single-largest economic event annually in North Carolina. A Duke University study estimated the economic impact of the Market at $6.7 billion each year.
