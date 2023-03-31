HIGH POINT — The state House budget proposal rolled out this week by Republican Party leaders includes a one-time $9 million appropriation to upgrade a burgeoning part of High Point’s showroom district.

High Point Market Authority President Tammy Nagem said trade show advocates worked with Rep. John Faircloth, R-Guilford, to secure the prposed allocation to address growth of the showroom district south of Commerce Avenue. Faircloth, who’s from High Point and is a former city councilman, serves as a co-chairman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee and has secured additional money for the authority in the past.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

Trending Videos