HIGH POINT — Police say that a man who died in a house fire in a south High Point neighborhood late Wednesday night was the victim of a homicide.
Omar Marmolejo Noriega, 41, of High Point, had injuries that weren’t solely related to the fire at his house in the 400 block of Burge Place, the High Point Police Department said Friday.
Noriega’s body was found badly burned in the house near Blair Park Golf Course in the Sherwood Village neighborhood. Noriega was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Police are looking for a white trailer as part of the homicide investigation but didn’t elaborate on how it relates to the killing.
The case is now being investigated by the High Point Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit. Police said Friday that they aren’t releasing further information at this point.
Noriega died in a fire in a modest-sized single-story house that was charred inside from heavy smoke.
Noriega’s death is the sixth homicide in High Point this year compared to nine at this time in 2022.
Police ask anyone with information to call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Tipsters can download the P3 tips app and submit tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.
