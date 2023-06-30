HPTNWS-07-01-23 HOMICIDE.jpg

High Point police are seeking information on a white trailer that relates to a house fire and homicide that took place Wednesday night on Burge Place in south High Point.

HIGH POINT — Police say that a man who died in a house fire in a south High Point neighborhood late Wednesday night was the victim of a homicide.

Omar Marmolejo Noriega, 41, of High Point, had injuries that weren’t solely related to the fire at his house in the 400 block of Burge Place, the High Point Police Department said Friday.