HIGH POINT — One person died in a house fire late Wednesday night in a neighborhood in south High Point near Blair Park Golf Course.
The High Point Police Department has not released any information about the person, including whether it was a man or a woman who died.
The fire in the 400 block of Burge Place was reported shortly before 10 p.m., police said. The person was found inside the house and taken to an area hospital, where the person died.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No other information had been released Thursday morning.
This was the first fatal fire in the city since September 2022, when a 64-year-old man was killed in the 1100 block of W. Green Drive.
