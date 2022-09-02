HIGH POINT — One person died in a house fire in the southwestern part of the city early Friday.
The person’s name was not released Friday morning.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT — One person died in a house fire in the southwestern part of the city early Friday.
The person’s name was not released Friday morning.
High Point Fire Department crews arrived at the two-story house in the 1100 block of W. Green Drive, near Tryon Avenue, around 2:40 a.m. as flames shot from several parts of the house, Deputy Fire Chief Tim Wright said. The fire was brought under control in 10 to 12 minutes.
Four people escaped the house without injury, Wright told The High Point Enterprise. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The house sustained severe fire damage, Wright said. A dollar amount for the damage was not available.
The response to the fire involved 25 firefighters, four engine trucks, two ladder trucks, a rescue vehicle and two battalion chiefs.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.