HIGH POINT — One person died in a house fire late Wednesday in a neighborhood in south High Point near Blair Park Golf Course.
The High Point Police Department didn’t release any information about the person Thursday, including whether it was a man or a woman who died.
Next-door neighbor Tony Beavers told The High Point Enterprise that he called 911 shortly before 10 p.m. when he noticed smoke coming out of the door frame of the house, which is in the 400 block of Burge Place in the Sherwood Village neighborhood. Beavers said he “heard popping noises” and smelled an odor like rubber burning.
The first firefighters to arrive found thick, black smoke billowing from the modest-sized single-story house. They quickly found the person inside the house, who was taken to an area hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Beavers said that the person who lives in the house was a friendly man who made a living in construction and as a handyman.
He didn’t know whether that was the person who died, and police would not confirm it to The Enterprise.
Beavers said he was deeply saddened.
“He was a pretty all right dude,” Beavers said. “It’s a terrible time.”
Beavers has volunteered to take care of the man’s pit bull mix, which was playing with Beavers’ own dog in a fenced yard Thursday morning.
The fire didn’t cause any section of the structure to collapse, and from the outside not much damage was apparent except that all the front windows were coated with black soot.
This was the first fatal fire in the city since September 2022, when a 64-year-old man died in a house fire in the 1100 block of W. Green Drive in southwest High Point.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.