Fatal fire

A neighbor reported the fire after hearing popping noises and smelling something burning.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — One person died in a house fire late Wednesday in a neighborhood in south High Point near Blair Park Golf Course.

The High Point Police Department didn’t release any information about the person Thursday, including whether it was a man or a woman who died.

