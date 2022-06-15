HIGH POINT — A dearth of hotel rooms in High Point is not hurting the chief revenue source of the primary tourism agency in the city.
Visit High Point President Melody Burnett said Wednesday that hotel occupancy rates are at about 65% across Guilford County, which is higher than they were in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic.
This has fueled a rise in receipts from the 3% tax that’s levied on all room bookings in the county, a portion of which is appropriated to the city, which passes the revenue along to Visit High Point.
The organization has amended its budget to account for a projected $400,000 in additional occupancy tax revenue by the end of the month.
This brings its total budget to $1.7 million. Its new budget that takes effect July 1 fully restores projected occupancy tax receipts to pre-pandemic levels of $1.8 million.
Visit High Point room tax receipts were down as much as 95% during the pandemic, as hotel bookings plummeted.
Demand has returned, but the city has been without its largest hotel property, the 252-room former Radisson/Red Lion, for two years. It is being redeveloped with hotel rooms, housing and showrooms.
Another hotel, a 128-room SpringHill Suites by Marriott, is projected to open downtown in 2024.
Burnett said Visit High Point is hiring four additional employees, bringing its total staff to eight full-time and two part-time employees.
The new positions are needed to help the organization meet the goals of its strategic plan, which focuses on ways to draw more events to the city, she said.
Two of the new hires — Haley Overturf, branding content coordinator and Dana East, events development manager — will start in July.
Burnette said she expects to fill the other new positions in the coming months.
She also updated the Visit High Point board Wednesday on the recent acquisition of its offices and Regional Visitors Center at 1634 N. Main St.
High Point University purchased the property from Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce for $2 million last month as a clinic for its new dental school.
Visit High Point will remain there, at least for the remainder on its lease, which is about 18 months, Burnett said.
After that, there are no definite plans at this point, but it will probably seek to stay at the site through short-term leases, she said.
