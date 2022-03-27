ARCHDALE — An event designed to bring the community together and celebrate the turning of a new leaf for a local hotel has been postponed until further notice.
Cassondra Richardson, the Days Inn by Wyndham High Point/Archdale sales and marketing manager, said Thursday that the Community Day originally scheduled for today was being postponed until April due to unforeseen circumstances. A specific date has not yet been determined.
The Days Inn by Wyndham High Point/Archdale has a rough past, according to Richardson.
The Archdale Police Department said they were called to the location 94 times in 2020 and 87 times in 2021.
Since being purchased by Raleigh-based Kambara Properties in August 2021, the hotel has undergone massive renovations to the exterior and interior.
The Archdale Police Department has also seen a decrease in calls while the new owners try to change the reputation of the hotel by limiting extended stays and increasing property security.
Richardson stated that the event will happen in April and she is still accepting vendors to have tables at the event, which seeks to highlight local businesses and bring the community together.
Local businesses wishing to have a table at Community Day can contact Richardson by calling the hotel or emailing her at casson dra9658@gmail.com.
